Minor rescued from marriage now Rugby star
By Express News Service | Published: 07th February 2018 01:49 AM |
Last Updated: 07th February 2018 05:04 AM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: A minor girl, who was rescued by the Rachakonda Police and Balala Hakkula Sangham from child marriage in April last year, has gone ahead to represent Telangana in inter-school Under-19 cricket last month and will now be playing for Under-19 Rugby championship to be held at LB Stadium here.Boddupally Anusha participated in the 63rd National School Games in cricket (girls) held in Indore, in December last.
Speaking at an event to felicitate Anusha on Tuesday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat,congratulated her for her exceptional performance and assured all assistance in future. “Police department will play a caretaker’s role for Anusha. We will provide needful financial help till she completes her academics,” he said. She was handed over a cheque of `10,000.