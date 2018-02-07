HYDERABAD: A minor girl, who was rescued by the Rachakonda Police and Balala Hakkula Sangham from child marriage in April last year, has gone ahead to represent Telangana in inter-school Under-19 cricket last month and will now be playing for Under-19 Rugby championship to be held at LB Stadium here.Boddupally Anusha participated in the 63rd National School Games in cricket (girls) held in Indore, in December last.

B Anusha

Speaking at an event to felicitate Anusha on Tuesday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat,congratulated her for her exceptional performance and assured all assistance in future. “Police department will play a caretaker’s role for Anusha. We will provide needful financial help till she completes her academics,” he said. She was handed over a cheque of `10,000.