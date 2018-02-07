NALGONDA: Taking doctors by surprise, Nalgonda district collector Dr. Gaurav Uppal inspected Urban Health Centre of Panagal and attended 20-30 patients in the town on Tuesday. The collector made a surprise visit to the health centre while he was on his way to Chayasomeshwara temple in Panagal. As patients were standing in a queue and the duty doctor was absent, Uppal attended the patients.

Collector Gaurav Uppal examining a patient at

Urban Health Centre in Nalgonda on Tuesday

| Express photo

Meanwhile, the patients were taken aback by the collector jumping into a doctor’s role. The collector, who has already worked as a doctor in the health centre, sat on the doctor’s chair and examined the patients.

V Yadaiah, a resident of Dandempally village of Nalgonda mandal, was down with fever, cough and cold. The collector swung into action. He checked the patient’s blood pressure, pulse rate, prescribed medicines and later referred him to the District Headquarters hospital.

The collector directed District Medical and Health officer to take serious action against doctors and staff who were neglecting the duties. He asked the officer to visit Primary Health Centres regularly and send report about the attendance of doctors and other staff members. It may be mentioned that Uppal had completed MBBS in Government Medical Hospital at Chandigarh and got selected for Haryana Civil Medical Services in 2002 and worked as medical officer in Panchakula.