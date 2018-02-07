HYDERABAD: Refusing to stay construction of new Mahabubnagar district collector’s office, an integrated district office complex, at Palkonda and a medical college at Yedira in the district by the state government, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the government to file a counter affidavit to a PIL which opposed the constructions.

The bench, comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, was dealing with a PIL filed by the ‘Watch Voice of the People’, an NGO represented by its general secretary K Ganesh Rao, seeking stay of construction of the complex and the medical college on the proposed lands.