HYDERABAD: After making all Common Entrance Tests (CETs) online for all undergraduate and professional courses, including engineering, management, agriculture, law, pharmacy and medical, Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has made another addition to the list.Along with the CETS — Eamcet, Ecet, Pecet, Edcet, Lawcet, Icet and Pgecet — entrance exams for all postgraduate courses — MA, MSc and MCom — will also be conducted online from the ensuing 2018-19 academic year. The decision was taken at a recently-conducted meeting between TSCHE and vice-chancellors of all universities.

Until now Kakatiya University and OU were conducting two separate entrance examination for admissions into PG courses. “With degree admissions and all CETS going online, entrance examinations for MA, MSc and MCom were the only ones being conducted offline. In the meeting, it was decided that Osmania University will be responsible for conducting this examination which all candidates desirous of enrolling these courses in all six state universities would have to take,” explained Prof T Papi Reddy, chairman of TSCHE.

In addition to aiding the students who otherwise had to take two tests conducted by both KU and OU, a unified online examination will also do away with the paper trail and thus, limit the possibility of paper leaks. Further, online examinations would do away with the cost of printing questions papers.

OU is expected to work out the modalities of exam. Syllabus, question papers for each course, convener for each, date of examination, and all other details would be chalked out by the varsity, confirmed TSCHE official. However, when Express approached the registrar, Prof Ch Gopal Reddy, he refused to comment and said, “We are still looking into the proposal. Nothing is finalised yet.”