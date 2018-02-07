WARANGAL: Amid speculation that students pursuing Pharm D courses may end up jobless, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha stated that letters have been written to all State and Union Territories governments and all departments concerned by the Pharma Council of India(PCI) to amend their recruitment rules in order to include Pharm D as a qualification for the post of a pharmacist.

The minister was replying to the question raised by YSRC MP V Vijaysai Reddy. The health minister stated the PCI regulations called “Minimum Qualification for Teachers in Pharmacy Institutions Regulations, 2014” have been notified in the Gazette of India on November 11, 2014. “In the said regulations, Pharm D qualification has been included as an approved qualification for various teaching posts in pharmacy institutions in India,” he pointed out.

In the Pharmacy Practice Regulations, 2015, approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the Pharm D qualification has been included for various categories of jobs like senior pharmacist, chief pharmacist and drug information pharmacist, he stated. He further said that the Council has taken up the matter with Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi, to consider Pharm D programme for short term student scholarship programme, schemes for fellowship etc. Further, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Ghaziabad, has been approached for inclusion of Pharm. D qualification for the post of Pharmacopoeial Associates, the minister informed.

Letters have been written to CDSCO, DGHS, New Delhi for inclusion of the Pharma D qualification for the post of drug inspector. The Accreditation Board for Hospitals and healthcare providers have been requested to write to all the accredited hospitals to utilise the services of Pharm D degree holders. “Pharm D is an approved registrable qualification for the purpose of registration as a pharmacist to practise the profession under the Pharmacy Act, 1948,” he said.

Public health staff threaten strike



The Public Health and Medical Employees Union has warned that it will launch an indefinite strike if their grievances are not looked into by department officials. Their demands include regularisation of the services of over 1,200 Multi Purpose Health Assistants (MPHAs) who have been working on contract basis since 2001 and filling of vacant posts so that the burden on the existing employees would come down.