HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to inform the court by next date of case hearing about the steps taken for afforestation i.e. for planting saplings in lieu of the forest trees cut for Kaleshwaram project in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by D Mahesh from Sircilla complaining that about 3,000 acres of forest land was cleared illegally for construction of canals under Kaleshwaram project.