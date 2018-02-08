HYDERABAD: AN RTC employee and a revenue department officer were among those arrested by the Sultan Bazar police on Wednesday for creating a fake death certificate and claiming `14.15 lakh insurance from LIC. According to the police, one P P Rama Rao, manager of an LIC branch, lodged a complaint on January 12 against Ushasri and her husband Ravi Sankar Sarma that they submitted a fraudulent death certificate during their life time to claim insurance.

Police registered criminal cases, traced the accused and nabbed them.

The arrested persons are Aripirala Ravi Sankar Sarma and his wife Usharani; Mohammed Mujeebullah Khan and Khaja Arifuddin. Police said that Sarma, along with his wife and the other accused, had fraudulently procured a certificate of his own death though he was alive and his wife submitted the same at LIC’s Putlibowli branch through Pulla Reddy, a de facto agent on behalf of his wife Vinitha Gogi Reddy, and discharged the death claim amount of `14.15 lakh by deceiving officials. When LIC officialsverified the details, they found out that Sarma was alive but his family member deliberately procured death certificate in his name.