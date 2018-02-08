KHAMMAM: Unable to repay mounting debts, a 38-year-old farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticide in his fields at Kotturtanda in Singareni mandal on Wednesday.According to information, the farmer, S Sarvan, had 6 acres of land and he cultivated cotton in 4 acres and chilli in 2 acres. However, due to lack of water, the chilli and cotton crops got damaged and there was no yield. Even last year also due to lack of prices for chilli crop, he had incurred huge losses.

Pressure was being mounted on the farmer from private money lenders had lend him money for investment. His debts increased to `4 lakh and there was fallout among the family about debts. Humiliated and fed up with life, on Wednesday, he went to his fields and consumed pesticide. Sravan is survived by his wife, two daughters and one son.