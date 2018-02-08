HYDERABAD: As many as eight students of the Telangana State Scheduled Castes Study Circle have alleged financial irregularities to the tune of `13.5 crore by the Institute and started a hunger strike demanding a probe. Nearly 400 students of the Institute that provides UPSC coaching to meritorious ST and SC students have been on a dharna and alleged that there has not been a single audit in the last three years that the incumbent director has been in the post.

On the sixth day of the protest at the Institute campus in Banjara Hills, they have accused the management of syphoning `13.5 crore and fudging account books for the said period. Of the `18 crore sanctioned to the Study Circle in three years, a paltry sum of `3.5 crore has been spent on its development in the last three years. The Study Circle gets an annual funding of `6 crore from the government. Sensing something was fishy, a group of students filed two RTIs with the Institute to find out the details of their budget —both allocation and expenditure.

“When the two RTIs fetched different allocations for the same year, it confirmed our suspicion. We questioned the director, who had the most atrocious response to it —it was a printing mistake, he told us,” Rahul Kumar, a student tells Express. He also alleges that the balance sheets have been fudged. For instance, the Study Circle has shown an expenditure worth `4 lakh towards repaid of a vehicle. Only, it does not own a vehicle. It also claims to have spent `12 lakh on the purchase of books, stationery and papers. Teachers who took only 20 classes were shown to have been paid for 100 classes. The balance sheets also show that a sum of `15,000 was spent on coconut water for two faculty members on a single day!

“We have only one demand that the minister G Jagdish Reddy and principal secretary Ajay Mishra meet us and order for a probe,” said another student. Students rued that instead of 10 months this year only six months worth coaching was provided and the number of students was double of the usual in each batch.

“When five days of silent protest fetched no results we have decided to sit on hunger strike,” said Sithara, another aspirant from Khammam. She is also one of the three women students participating in the hunger strike.Meanwhile, Dr RS Parveen Kumarhas been appointed as the new director of the TS Study

Circle.