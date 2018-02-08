HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday found fault with the Telangana police for seeking information such as details of ‘concubine’, ‘advocates’, ‘pawn brokers’ and so on from offenders under Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey, a comprehensive survey by the police to collect information about criminals and offenders across the state. Seeking irrelevant information and personal details would amount to intervening in one’s personal freedom and it was not permissible under law, justice A V Sesha Sai observed on Wednesday while dealing with a writ petition filed by Chirrabona Badrinath Yadav, a former municipal corporator and president of Greater Hyderabad TDP BC Cell, seeking declaration of the survey as illegal, unconstitutional and violation of the right to privacy.

Petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath told the court that at present there was no charge sheet pending against the petitioner. Already the police had obtained his thumb impression and photographs involuntarily. Further, they were insisting on him to give details in violation of the right to privacy and rule of law. Apart from Aadhaar card, PAN card and passport details, the police were seeking the details of the advocate who handled his case, the names of any women with whom he had illicit relationship, persons who lent him money and so on, he said and showed the proforma used for survey.

Expressing displeasure with action of police, the judge wondered what the police intended to achieve by obtaining irrelevant details. It was nothing but intervening in the personal freedom, he remarked and directed the government’s counsel to place details of police personnel who were forcing persons concerned for giving above details.