HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday admitted a writ petition filed by the affected employees of the US-based multi national company, Verizon Data Services, seeking a direction to the Telangana labour department to take steps ensuring their reinstatement into the company. Justice M S Ramachandra Rao ordered for issuance of notices to Telangana government and the MNC to respond to the writ petition by N Bala Sreedhar and 51 employees of Verizon complaining that they were terminated from their service by forcibly taking their resignation letters in December last year. They sought the court to suspend the impugned order of the company.

Senior counsel A Satya Prasad, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that the Verizon company had forcibly obtained resignation letters from over 200 employees on Dec 12 and 13 last year. Even the bouncers who were generally placed in bars and pubs, were deployed by the company to force the employees for signing the resignation papers.

A pregnant lady employee was among the employees who were thrown out of the company, he noted.The senior counsel submitted that there was no proper response from the Joint commissioner of labour to the complaints of the aggrieved employees against the firm.