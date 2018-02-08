WARANGAL/KHAMMAM : ACADEMIC pressure claimed the lives of two students in Khammam and Warangal urban districts on Wednesday. An agriculture polytechnic college girl student committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room, whereas, an intermediate first year student of a private college allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Warangal urban district.In Khammam, the girl Dandu Ravali who was pursuing first year in agriculture polytechnic college Madhira, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Wednesday as she was not able to follow the subjects and performed very badly in the examination.

In fact, during Sankranti vacation she told her parents that she did not want to pursue the course as she was not able to follow the syllabus. However, her parents convinced her and sent her back to college. But after her taking examination on Tuesday, she became very depressed and hanged herself when her roommates were asleep. The police have registered a case and are investigating. In the Warangal incident, a first year intermediate student of SR College Wadepally allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Rampur on Tuesday late night. The incident came to light on Wednesday when a passerby noticed the body lying on the side of rail track and informed the railway police, who shifted the body to MGM hospital.

The family members along with friends and relatives took the body of the boy to college and staged a dharna for over one hour demanding action against the college management. The family members alleged that their boy committed suicide due to harassment by college management, whereas college authorities claim that he committed suicide as he was not able to perform well.

The police had to intervene and register a case against the college management to pacify the agitators. The family members left the college premises with the body after police assured them that they would probe the incident. Sources said that Rahul was not fairing well in internal examinations and had been requesting his parents to remove him from the college and put him in some easier course. In fact, after he left for Medaram Jatara along with parents he refused to go back to the college hostel and his father forcefully took him to college on Tuesday. Later, the college informed the parents that their son had left the college.