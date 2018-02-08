SANGAREDDY: People from Sangareddy and Medak districts fought a long battle seeking allotment of the railway line. When the people have forgotten the issue, the Union government has raised the hope once again. The issue of the railway line connecting Patancheru-Sangareddy-Medak was biased from the time former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi contested from Medak parliament constituency, following which, many public representatives had raised the issue and promised of railway line. But, no one has fulfilled the promise. As a result, people have led many protests demanding the railway line.

In the past, people also had formed Railway Sadhana Samithi and demanded the railway line. People protested for long time and when they got tired, they forgot the issue. However, the Union government has refreshed the hopes of railway line with the fresh announcement. It has recently introduced railway budget in the parliament and has mentioned about the railway line from Patancheru-Sangareddy-Jogipet- Medak. M Madhu from Medak town said that government should not raise the issue in view of the coming elections but should keep in mind the needs of the people of this area.

He said that at present it is a financial burden for the people taking this route as they are completely dependent on RTC buses. He opined that the rail line would be helpful once it is laid. The recent budget speech indicates that railway department is working on laying of the tracks on this route. Patancheru to Medak stretch is about 95 kilometers and laying of railway line wil be an alternative route for the people.

Meanwhile, people have opined that passengers travelling to Shirdi, Mumbai, Visakapatnam, Tirupathi and other areas from Sangareddy and Jogipet will be benefitted through this railway line. Railway works of Nizamabad - Hyderabad and Akkannapet-Medak are under progress. Officials are working towards completion 5.57 kilometers of MMTS route from Tellapur - RC Puram under phase II in the current financial year.