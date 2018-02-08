HYDERABAD: Prateep V Phillip, additional director-general of police of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Crime Investigation Department, visited the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation’s office at Civil Supplies Bhavan at Somajiguda here on Wednesday. He is on a visit to study the maintenance of godowns and use of technology in the state. The state government is providing required storage space and surveillance cameras in all godowns. Phillip visited the corporation’s command control centre and discussed the management of godown space for commodities and surveillance of the movement.