HYDERABAD: Continuing the ongoing bonhomie between the governments of the two Telugu-speaking States, the TRS in Telangana extended its support to the TDP MPs belonging to Andhra Pradesh, who staged protests in Parliament seeking immediate implementation of all promises made to the truncated State during bifurcation.While speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, TRS MP AP Jithender Reddy backed TDP members’ attempt to exert pressure on Central government to make it implement promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “All the promises made to AP during bifurcation, which are being raised by the TDP members, should be honoured. Likewise, we request the Union government to implement similar promises made to the new State of Telangana,” he said.

Stating that Telangana is surging ahead in terms of development, the TRS member said Telangana was not satisfied with the allocations made to the State in the Union budget. “Grave injustice was done to Telangana in the Union budget. Key promises such as establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were ignored. Likewise, no measures were announced to honour commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014,” he criticised in the House.The TRS member further said there was no clarity on various welfare schemes announced in the Union budget such as providing MSP to agricultural produce and health care.

Revanth and VHR pick holes in PM’s remarks Back in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the then Congress Party-led UPA government had bifurcated the erstwhile united State by closing the doors of Parliament while passing the AP Reorganisation Bill, attracted bitter criticism from the Congress Party leaders in the State. Congress MLA A Revanth Reddy wondered at the remarks made by PM. He recalled that it’s a regular practice for lawmaking bodies to close doors when any Bill is put up for voting.

“Instead of taking steps to fulfil the promises made to both the Telugu-speaking States during bifurcation, PM Modi is casting aspersions on the Congress. Is PM Modi committed to settle pending issues regarding bifurcation? Has the PM ever held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of TS and AP to resolve contentious issues and fulfil promises made during division of th then united State?,” Revanth questioned.“Modi finding fault with Congress is ridiculous. In fact, the Congress resolved the Telangana issue amicably. The then NDA government created three new States only with the support of the Congress Party,” he commented.

Joining the chorus, Congress veteran V Hanumantha Rao took strong exception to the comment made by the PM that Rajiv Gandhi had publicly insulted the then AP chief minister T Anjaiah. “PM said Anjaiah was a Dalit, which is incorrect. Anjaiah was BC and he was not insulted by Rajiv as claimed by the PM. I was State Youth Congress president at that time and I was with Rajiv during the incident,” Rao said.