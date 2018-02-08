HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET), for admission into MBA and MCA courses would be conducted online on May 23 and 24 for the first time. The notification for the exam would be issued on February 22 and the last date for submission of applications without late fee is April 30. The final key and result would be announced on June 6.

This was announced by Telangana State Council for Higher Education chairman Prof T Papi Reddy. Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Prof Papi Reddy said Kakatiya University, on behalf of the TSCHE, would be conducting the test. “The test will be conducted online for three sessions,” he said adding that nearly 80,000 candidates were expected to appear for the test.

The exam would be conducted in 16 regional centres in AP.

