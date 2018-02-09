WARANGAL: A 11-year-old boy with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) wishes to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. K Vignesh was diagnosed with DMD eight year ago after he fell down in his school. His parents Satish and Saritha have spent lakhs of rupees for his treatment. “Vignesh got the disease from his mothers’ genes.

His brother too was suffering from DMD and died at the age of 12. Going by the condition of my son I think he would not survive beyond 12 years of age. Hence, I want the chief minister to allow Vignesh to meet him,” he said.

Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary visited Vignesh recently and assured him that he would request the chief minister to allow him to meet him. Even CPI National Secretary K Narayana visited Vignesh on Thursday and uploaded the video appealing the chief minister to fulfill the wish of the child.