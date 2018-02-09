KHAMMAM: ‘No toilet, no electricity and water’ seems to be the new mantra of Khammam district officials to make villages open defecation free (ODF). The administration has disconnected power and water supply, and stopped pension to 71 families in five villages in Kusumanchi mandal of the district and even threatened to book bind over cases against them for not building toilets in their households.

The Khammam district administration is allegedly resorting to ‘arm-twisting tactics’ to get individuals construct toilets in their households. And finally, the situation reached a stage where 36 families of five villages in Kusumanchi mandal were given the ultimatum that they will be bound over and ‘suitable’ action taken, if they do not start construction of toilets . These 36 families are part of the 71 identified as those who were not willing up to take up construction of toilets in their houses.

According to sources, revenue officials made all out efforts to convince these families to construct toilets but in vain. A few days back, power and water supply to their houses were snapped and pensions were stopped. But they still continue to prefer open defecation.

According to MPDO M Vidya Chandana, they have resorted to the drastic step of bound over cases after all their efforts proved futile. The list of the 71 families was sent to the local police through the MRO for making the last ditch attempt —threaten them.

Kusumanchi police inspector Vasanth Kumar said they summoned the 36 families and told them bind over cases will be registered against them, if construction works are not started in next two days. The remaining 35 families are likely to be given same warning in coming days, police said. Revenue officials, meanwhile, claimed they are acting upon orders of the district collector. When contacted, Collector DS Lokesh Kumar said he did not give any such orders and said officials are taking decisions to achieve the goal.