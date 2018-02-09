HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday requested the Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to set up Defence Industrial Production Corridor in Hyderabad. Rama Rao handed over a memorandum to the Union Minister in Delhi. The Union Finance Minister announced two Defence Industrial Production Corridors in the Budget.

“I would like you to consider Hyderabad in the proposed Defence Industrial Production Corridor to augment and support the growth of Defence manufacturing in Telangana,” Rama Rao said in the letter. “Telangana is strategically located in the centre of the country and is home to several public sector defence enterprises and DRDO labs including RCI, DRDL, BDL, DMRL, BDL, Midhani, NFC, ECIL, Bharat Electronics, Ordinance Factory, CITD, BHEL and others,” he added.

The State already houses several established private companies worki ng in the Defence and Aerospace sector. Firms like Tata Advanced Systems Limited, MTAR, ATL, SEC, ASTRA, VEM, ZEN, HBL, PEL, IDL etc. have established themselves as manufacturing partners for domestic and foreign OEMS.

Several prestigious National Defence and Space programmes were supported by Telangana based industries, Rama Rao said and requested the Union government to consider Hyderabad for Defence corridor. On the first day of his two-day tour to Delhi, Rama Rao also called on Union Mining Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and invited him to the Mining Today International Conference cum Exhibition to be held in Hyderabad from February 14 to 19.

Rama Rao requested Union Environment and Forest Minister Harsh Vardhan to accord forest and environment clearances to Hyderabad Pharma City on a priority basis.

He explained the Union Minister that around 84 per cent of the drugs required for the country were being imported from other countries. Once the pharma city is established, the import would be drastically reduced while also generating employment, the IT minister said.