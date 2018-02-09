HYDERABAD: South Central Railway officials have been told to focus on resolving critical issues concerning ongoing projects in order to meet targets as per schedule, GM Vinod Kumar Yadav has said.

He conducted a project-wise detailed review meeting with the principal heads of departments (PHODs) and construction and engineering officials at Rail Nilayam on Thursday.

He discussed the year wise planning for commissioning of projects including Macherial-Peddampet line tripling, Kazipet-Vijayawada track tripling, Parbhani-Mudkhed line doubling, Nadikudi-Srikalahasti new line, and other important works.