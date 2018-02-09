HYDERABAD: Throwing her weight behind the fight of the Andhra Pradesh MPs on the floor of Parliament for fulfilment of central government’s assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act, TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha has accused the Centre of meting out a raw deal to the farm sector in its budget.The Nizamabad MP, participating in the debate on Union budget in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, began her speech with a demand that the central government fulfil the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. “The assurances given to AP and TS in the Reorganisation Act should be honoured.

Governance is a continuous process. Keep all the promises. For the last two to three days, AP brothers belonging to TDP and YSRCP have been agitating on the same issue,” she said. On the Union budget, Kavitha said the farming community were unhappy. There was nothing for them in it, she said and wondered how farmers’ income would double by 2022. “You have done so much for the promotion of industry. Companies, right from the start-ups to corporates, are supported by the Centre. But such support is required for farmers too,” she said.

“Several bills on seed, NABARD, cold storages and pesticides have been pending in the Lok Sabha for several years. Why is the government according priority to the business sector and not to the farm sector? The Telangana government accorded priority to the farm sector and is giving 100 per cent subsidy for drip irrigation schemes.”

The irrigation sector too was neglected in the Union budget, she said and claimed that TS gave top priority to irrigation and was constructing massive projects like Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. The Centre should consider the state’s demand and declare KLIS a project of national importance, she said. “Crop insurance scheme should be implemented treating a farmer as a unit,” Kavitha said.