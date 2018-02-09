NALGONDA: Pensioners staged a dharna in front of Miryalaguda post office on Thursday alleging that some of postal officials were taking commission. About 10,000 pensioners have been getting pensions from two post offices located in Miryalaguda town. On Thursday, they formed a long queue to collect the pension amount from the post office. Some of the other pensioners approached directly to post office and collected the amount without standing in the queue. This practice has been continuing for the last few days. As a result, those standing in queue head back to their homes if post office fails to give the pension amount.

Meanwhile, the annoyed pensioners staged a dharna before the post office and raised slogans against the postal officials. They alleged that, some of postal officials were making direct payment to pensioner by taking a commission of Rs 50- Rs100. They demanded the officials concerned to disburse the pension amount strictly to pensioners to avoid such incidents in future.