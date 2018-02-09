KARIMNAGAR: A cell phone tower installed near an anganwadi centre in Katta Rampur area of Karminagar district has drawn the ire of people. According to information, parents have stopped sending their children to the centre fearing that the radiation from the tower might affect their health.

Anganwadi teacher Mogili Renuka said that parents were not willing to send their wards to the centre as they feared that radiation from the cell phone tower might cause various health hazards.

The enrolment rate too has declined on account of this fear, she added.

Following a representation submitted by residents of Katta Rampur on Thursday to the collector at the weekly Prajavani (public grievances redress programme), urging him to take measures for the removal of illegally-erected cellular phone towers, child protection officer Durdana Parveen and members of Social Activist of Children Protection Wing visited the anganwadi on Thursday and conducted an enquiry.

The officer spoke to local residents and enquired about their problems. Most of them complained that they were suffering from itching of eyes, headache and nausea. Sungakari Nagaraju, a parent, said that her child fell ill regularly and had to be taken to the doctor very often. The statements of locals were recorded by the officer.

According to the locals, the cell phone tower has been a cause of worry to them since it was installed in 2015. They said that they had opposed the installation of cell phone tower in the residential area in 2015 by staging dharna in front of the municipal corporation office here but in vain.

The official said enquiry report would be submitted to the higher officials within two days.