HYDERABAD: Farmers’ crop loans have not been waived completely in the state in spite of the TRS government’s promise and the pattadar passbooks of farmers are still in the custody of banks, the Telugu Desam has said. Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to Assembly speaker S Madhusudanachary in this regard here on Thursday, TDP TS unit president L Ramana, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and party leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said they had said in the Assembly itself that the farm loan waiver in the state was incomplete. In Khammam district alone, around 20,000 farmers’ loans to the tune of Rs105 crore were not waived. “We have already written a letter to the Khammam district collector,” Veeraiah said.

Though chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured on the floor of the Assembly that all the loans of farmers would be waived, it was not implemented even after several months. The Assembly speaker should intervene and see that the chief minister’s assurances were implemented, he said. The government should first clarify on the crop loan waiver and then only distribute the new pattadar passbooks, Veeraiah said.

The government failed to resolve the problems of the farmers, he alleged and asked it to come out with a policy on minimum support price for farm produce on the lines of that being implemented by the AP government.Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that the passbooks of around 90 per cent farmers were with the bankers. There was no truth in the statement issued by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on farm loan waiver.