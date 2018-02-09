HYDERABAD: With the High Court pulling up the State police for its Sakala Nerastula Samagra Survey, a comprehensive collection of data related to criminals, it has decided to stall collection of details of criminals, in what appears to be a major setback to the police department. The exercise of collecting personal details and geo-tagging of criminals and their family members will not be carried out henceforth. The exercise, launched on January 18, was conceived by Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy.

In a fresh circular on Thursday, the DGP said that the survey of collecting details of criminals ceased to be in operation. “Supervisory officers at all levels shall inform all the field officers working under their charge and ensure strict compliance of these instructions without fail,’’ he said in the circular.

Meanwhile, the way the survey was being conducted and the details of the offenders being collected have drawn a lot of criticism from various quarters. After the TS COP mobile was launched, the TS police took up the exercise of enumerating and geo-tagging all professional and repeat offenders and upload the entire database of criminals to the TS COP mobile application. However, several low-level police personnel have violated rules and regulations by abusing and humiliating offenders while collecting their personal data.