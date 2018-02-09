HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday made it clear that it would not allow an unknown entity to deposit some money as part of its offer to take over the scam-hit Akshaya Gold company. The court would take a decision if the entity discloses its identity and the amount it was ready to pay only for the identified properties of Akshaya Gold, the bench noted. The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt was dealing with two PILs.

On Thursday, one PA Christopher filed an implead petition in the case offering to deposit some money as part of the entity’s offer to take over Akshaya Gold. His counsel told the court that a company was ready to take over the Akshaya Gold company along with its assets and liabilities.