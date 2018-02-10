HYDERABAD: In the sensational case of recovering a decapitated head of a baby from the terrace of a cab driver’s house at Chilkanagar in Uppal, the Rachakonda police and Hyderabad clues team conducted fresh searches in the house of cab driver Rajashekar and in the neighbourhood and recovered some material and also found blood stains in his house.

The samples of the blood and other material have been sent for analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory. Afresh, the clues team recovered some pieces of bamboo with red colour stick to it, and also some stains in the corners of the house of cab driver Rajashekar, who earlier accused his neighbour of doing black magic. “There is no other possibility of someone throwing the head on the terrace. If it was thrown or was dropped, it could have rolled or the skull would have had some fractures, which were not seen on the recovered head,” said sources.A scientific officer said that the result will come by Saturday .

