HYDERABAD: Congress leader and Rajasthan Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot on Friday said the universal health coverage scheme announced in the Budget by the NDA government is just a lip service done with an eye on the 2019 general elections, and a rejuvenated Congress is ready to take on the BJP at any time, even if PM Narendra Modi goes for pre-term polls.

“Universal health coverage scheme announced in the budget by NDA is just a lip service for the poor. Why did they not do it in the last four years? Why have they announced this scheme just now? Also there are no specific allocations made and modalities laid down for providing health coverage for the poor,” said Sachin Pilot.

Fresh from the victory in Rajasthan by-polls, Pilot, who is also the chief of Congress there, expressed confidence that not just in his state but Congress will beat BJP all over India. “Congress is ready to take on BJP at any time, even if Modi goes for pre-term polls. Whatever may be the timing of elections, Congress is better placed to emerge victorious,” said Pilot, speaking on the sidelines of CREDAI’s Youth Conclave in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Wharton-educated Congress leader, who was also a former Union Minister, said: “Today’s Opposition is tomorrow’s ruling party. It’s common in politics and we should maintain dignity whether in power or in Opposition.”