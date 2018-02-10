HYDERABAD: A 27 year-old conman, who tried to dupe the state government by forging signatures of Special Chief Secretary of finance department and siphon off `7.77 crore, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Friday.Hyderabad police commissioner V V Srinvas Rao told newsmen that the accused K Ramakrishna Chandrasekhr, a resident of Nadakuduru in East Godavari district, was a pharmacy graduate.

Police said, Chandrasekhar, being a good orator, participated in several political meetings in Kakinada and developed good acquaintance with some political leaders. He has taken several pictures with them and by using them, he claimed to be very close to them.

Earlier, a case was registered against him for cheating a Kolkata-based businessmen on the pretext of ensuring him to get some tenders related to confidential printing of documents belonging to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. Later Chandrasekhar managed to get himself placement in Pulse Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd in Tarnaka as the Managing Director.

‘‘The accused created a fake procurement order in the name of the company and created a document stating that the government issued an order for mobilisation of `7.77 crore. He forged the signatures of finance department Special Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna. He created fake purchase orders valuing `9 crore and also sent the forged letter to Andhra Bank to release `7.72 crore to the Pulse Pharma’s account,” the commissioner said. The fraud came to light only when the administrative staff of the company approached Andhra Bank for release of funds. The bank officials on verifying with the Secretariat found the documents to be forged. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered and he was nabbed.

Fake purchase orders, letters seized

The police also seized fake purchase orders of Insurance Medical Services, fake authorisation letters related to payments, fake purchase orders in the name of ESI, fake orders in the name of Pulse Pharma, fake invitation letter in the name of Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao among others.