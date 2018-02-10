HYDERABAD: The State government is mulling the idea of starting day scholar system in the recently opened SC, ST, BC and Minority residential schools. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, during his first interaction with heads of departments, directed the officials to study the possibility for day scholar admissions in residential schools.When the officials concerned informed the Chief Secretary that the number of applications they received were more than the number of seats in the residential schools, he directed them to study the possibility of day scholar system.

“The higher number of applications is an indication that the residential schools are a great success. There are talented students among these communities and they would not be left without government help,” Joshi said. Joshi wanted the officials to explore the possibility of providing bus transportation to day scholars. The government would not charge a fee from the students for the transportation service. According sources in BC Welfare department, as against the intake of 37,000 seats in BC residential schools, the officials this year received around 1.25 lakh applications.

SPF to expand

When the officials concerned informed the CS that the Special Protection Force (SPF) was in demand from around 25 private organisations, the CS suggested the officials to develop SPF on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).