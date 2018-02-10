HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced that every village and every person in the state should have diagnostic tests regularly, irrespective of their health condition. Normally, people visit a hospital only they fell ill. “In countries like US, everyone goes for diagnostic tests on a regular basis. Similarly, in Telangana too, people should be educated to go in for diagnostic tests regularly. Those having awareness and money do go for such tests but for those belonging to the economically weaker sections, hospitals come in scene only when they are ill. Hence, it is becoming difficult to identify the disease at the primary stages. Early detection will help cure the disease,” the CM said at a review meet on Friday.

According to the CM, the government would conduct the tests for everyone in every village on a regular basis. “Collect blood samples and conduct tests for all the diseases. Design a good health checkup scheme. Once the illness is detected, treat the patient and government shall bear the fee,” KCR said.

Govt to spend money

“Money is not a constraint. The government is ready to spend any amount. The government has no other priority item on its agenda other than protecting the health of poor people. Besides conducting the diagnostic tests, take all measures to prevent spread of diseases,” KCR directed the health officials.

The Chief Minister also said that after the formation of Telangana state, the Public Health system had changed. The Centre has also lauded the programmes and schemes launched by the State government.

The services rendered by doctors, staff and employees are highly appreciated by all, KCR added. The CM instructed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan to utilise the services of medical employees and staff at the village level at optimal level. He has also decided to increase the salaries of ASHA workers and announced that salaries of the ANMs would also be increased. The Chief Minister said that Telangana will soon become a role model in the field of public health in the country.

During the occasion, the CM said that the KCR Kits scheme had created a tremendous impact and was being implemented successfully. Unnecessary operations had come down. “Incentives will be given to doctors for their good services,” he said.Commenting on the representations that KCR Kits should be implemented in private hospitals too, the CM said that the State government was not in favour of it. “We will increase the staff in government hospitals and improve the functioning of hospitals. There is no question of extending KCR Kits scheme to private hospitals,” he said.