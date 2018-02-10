HYDERABAD: Tech-savvy IT minister KT Rama Rao has joined the one million followers club on twitter which means the IT minister’s twitter account, which goes by @KTRTRS, is now followed by one million people from across the globe. The minister is extremely active on social media platforms reaching out to people and also his critics. He uses Twitter as a medium to not only share updates about various initiatives and programmes of the state government but also connect with citizens on a regular basis.

KTR also conducts regular interactions with Twitteratti with the hashtag #AskKTR to engage with his followers. He is also known for his witty tweets. Reacting to this milestone, KTR tweeted a poster with the quote ‘A Million Thanks’ and wrote: “Let’s stay connected.” Andrew Fleming, High Commissioner to TS & AP, tweeted: “My congratulations to KT Rama Rao too; as I told him when we met recently his positive connection and interaction with people is most impressive & clearly appreciated by many.”