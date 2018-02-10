The Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh which was razed to the ground by Hindutva activists who claimed it stood on the birthplace of Lord Ram. | File Photo

HYDERABAD: At the 26th Plenary of the working committee of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held in the city on Friday, AIMPLB secretary Maulana Umrain Mehfooz Rahmani reiterated that the board did not change its stance over the issue of Babri Masjid and said the Masjid is the property of Allah and cannot be given to anyone.

The members asserted that the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or alienated in anyway. Through the decision, AIMPLB’s resolutions dated Dec 1990 and Jan 1993 have been reiterated.

“If once dedicated, it vests in Allah. All the attempts to negotiate the settlement in the past have been infructuous and no proposal offering settlement without sacrificing, the basic tenet has ever been put before the board,” Rahmani said at the event. The board said that whenever Hindu groups have asked for negotiations, they have cooperated and come out with an acceptable formula.

“However, Hindu groups have always wanted Muslims to withdraw from the rights over Babri Masjid, “ said the board.

The case being heard in the court is a case of title but not the religious beliefs, said Rehman, addressing media at the inaugural session of the 26th Plenary of AIMPLB working committee. He added that the case is being heard in the Supreme Court.

“The decision of the court will be respected by us. We hope the judgment will be in our favour,” Any outcome of the court would not be considered either as win or defeat of any party but it would be the victory of justice, he said.

The Board further said that the resolution emphasises the basic level of sharia.

AIMIM Supremo and Hyderabad Parliamentarian and personal law board member Asaduddin Owaisi, who presided over the event, read out the statement and said that the board will discuss in the coming days the issue of Babri Masjid and other contentious issues including Triple Talaq.