HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday stayed the order of a single judge who ordered for demolition of compound wall constructed by the state archaeological department near the tomb of ‘Raymond’s obelisk’ covering the three acres of land belonging to the petitioners/private persons at Gaddiannaram village of Asmangadh in Malakpet area of the city. Implementation of the single judge order was stayed for four weeks.

The bench was passing this interim order in an appeal by the state archaeological department against the single judge order. Last year, the single judge had passed the order in two petitions filed by V Swaroopa Rani and others complaining that the land purchased by them in Gaddiannaram was taken away by the archaeological department by claiming that it was part of ‘Raymond’s obelisk’ tomb.

On Friday, the bench felt that there should have a detailed hearing of the case which involves the issue of ownership and title of the subject land, protection of archaeological monument and so on. While staying implementation of the order for four weeks, the bench directed the respondent private persons to file counter affidavits in the matter and adjourned the case by two weeks.