HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the Telangana government for its failure to implement the court order in spite of giving an undertaking for constituting the State Commission for Debt Relief (small farmers, agricultural labourers and rural artisans)” by November 2017, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the state chief secretary to file a counter affidavit in two weeks explaining the reasons for not constituting the commission. The bench was passing this direction in a contempt case filed by BJP senior leader N Indrasena Reddy against the Telangana government for its failure to constitute the above commission within three months.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, petitioner’s counsel Balaji Vadera told the court that the State commission for debt relief would be of great help, particularly to the distressed small farmers, agricultural labour and rural artisans and it was the state government’s responsibility to constitute the same. However, the government has failed to set up the commission though it was mandatory as per the provisions of the Debt Relief Act, 2016.

In fact, the government had earlier given an undertaking before the court that it would constitute the same in three months period which ended in Nov last year, he pointed out. Reacting to this submission, the bench said it had earlier disposed of the PIL case after recording the government’s undertaking that it would constitute the commission in three months period. It directed the state chief secretary to file a detailed counter affidavit and posted the matter after two weeks for further hearing.