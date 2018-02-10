VIJAYAWADA: The State Human Rights Commission on Friday called for report from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner based on a petition filed by a social activist about the ill-equipped shelters near hospitals. The petitioner filed the filed the petition based on the report published in the coloumns of The New Indian Express dated February 6 - Few Takers for Ill-equipped Shelters near Hospitals.

The petitioner, Humayun Ahmed Khan, a resident of Yakutpura in the city filed the petition. Referring to the report, he stated in his petition that more than two weeks after the grand inauguration of the shelter homes, the occupancy rate at this homes is a bare minimum. He also pointed out that attendants continue to sleep in parking area as there is a lack of electricity.

This is one of the many discouraging factors, he said. There is also a shortage of bunker beds, he reiterated, as mentioned in the news story. He sought an inquiry into the matter and also requested that these things be provided so that attendants can stay with the patients without any added fears. Based on this, the Commission directed the GHMC commissioner to look into the matter and give a report on this by April 30.