HYDERABAD: As many as 119 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat on the High Court premises here on Saturday. High Court judges Justices PV Sanjay Kumar, U Durga Prasad Rao, Shameem Akther, P Keshava Rao, M Ganga Rao and retired judge of high court Justice GV Seethapathy presided over the Lok Adalat benches.

According to the High Court legal services committee, the settled cases included 80 motor accident cases, 29 pre-litigation cases, 1 writ petition, four criminal revision cases, two criminal petitions, two appeal suits and one civil revision petition involving an amount of about `6.5 crores as compensation benefiting about 500 persons at the Lok Adalat. At the National Lok Adalat organized by the State legal services authority concerned in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, more than 28,000 cases were settled involving an amount of `58 crores as compensation to the victims.