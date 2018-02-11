HYDERABAD: The printing of Pattadar passbooks has started at four major government security printing presses across the country. As there was no response from the local printers for the tenders floated by the State government for printing of around 71.75 lakh passbooks, the State government finally entered into an agreement with the government security printing presses.

Sources said that the printing was taken up on “short-circulation” basis. The four printing presses are in Hyderabad, Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), Nasik (Maharashtra) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

The State government has already decided to distribute the passbooks on March 11 across the state. As the date is approaching soon, each printing press will print around 2.5 lakh passbooks every day.

By March 11, the passbooks will be readied for distributing among farmers having around 1.4 crore acres of arable land.

Sources said the Pattadar passbooks will have 18 security features and the colour of the passbook will be green representing the farming community. The book will have 20 pages, each having six columns.

Each farmer will get a 13 digit unique code number on the passbook. The code includes special numbers given to state, district, mandal and village. The number will have T letter in the third place indicating the State. In the sixth place, the district letter will be placed. For example, if the passbook belongs to Adilabad, the letter A will be included in the sixth place and if it is Warangal the letter W will be mentioned.



The passbooks will also have land map, the boundaries of the land and the details of the sale and purchase of that particular piece of land. Hereafter, all the agriculture land purchase or sale will take place only with the support of Pattadar passbooks. The bankers too will not insist on submitting Pattadar passbooks to the banks for sanctioning agriculture loans.Each Pattadar passbook will be linked with Aadhar with a bar code and it will have the fingerprints of farmers, photos of farmers, the bank account details and the IFSC code of the bank for depositing money into farmers accounts. In a scheme announced earlier, the State government has decided to deposit `4,000 per acre to each farmer from May 15 onwards for taking up of agricultural activities.