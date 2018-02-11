HYDERABAD: Telangana will soon get a Construction and Building Materials Manufacturing Park. The government along with KEF Holdings will set up the park that is expected to create about 10,000 jobs and attract investments. While KEF Holdings, which specialises in manufacturing of building materials, will act as the anchor for the park and invest about `650 crore (USD 100 Million), the government will provide land and necessary infrastructure. The proposed park is likely to come up in over 250 acres near Hyderabad in Medchal or Rangareddy.

“We are already setting up an Infrastructure Equipment Manufacturing Park near Zaheerabad. This park will further add to it, making Hyderabad a one-stop destination for all the construction and building needs,” Minister KT Rama Rao said. According to the industries minister, KEF will anchor the park by investing `650 crore. The Park will house more than 70 ancillary industries. “We are exploring four locations near Hyderabad for the park and there will be clarity within a week,” the Minister said. KEF Holdings alone is expected to recruit about 1,600 people. Overall, the employment generated, officials claim, will be around 10,000.