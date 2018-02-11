HYDERABAD: In order to develop of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has submitted budget proposals of `8,411 crore for the year 2018-19.Of the proposed `8,411 crore, CDMA sought `4,368 crore while Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) sought `3,666 crore and Telangana Municipal Development Project (TGMDP) requested for `376 crore.

From the proposed budget, CDMA is expecting `2,289 crore from the State Government for implementation of various developmental schemes, `772 crore from 14th Finance Commission and `766 crore under Swacchh Bharat Mission scheme, which include `500 crore from state and another `266 crore from Union Government. Meanwhile, MEPMA has submitted proposals to the tune of `3,666 crore mostly for housing scheme and TGMDP seeks `376 crore . CDMA Director TK Sreedevi told Express that the department has increased the budget in the light of several developmental works to be taken up in the next financial year such as Mission Bhagiratha for 24 hours water supply and improving efficiency of water supply, housing for poor, addressing the Solid Waste Management (SWM) issue and Open Defecation Free (ODF) ULBs, development of roads and parks, graveyards, sanitation and others.

CDMA has sought `330 crore as assistance to municipalities under State Finance Commission (SFC), `53.88 crore under Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) , `30.59 crore for Tribal Sub Plan (TSP), `20.17 crore for establishment of of Citizen Service Centres in all the ULBs. It sought another `134.91 crore for ULBs for taking up developmental work.