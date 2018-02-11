PEDDAPALLI : With speculations that the general elections may be advanced to this year end, the fight to secure party ticket has begun in the grand old party. Former MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao, who recently joined Congress from TDP and Geetla Savitha Reddy, PCC member and daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader and former MLA late Geetla Mukanda Reddy have started serious efforts to secure Peddapalli Assembly ticket.

Vijayaramana Rao, a follower of A Revanth Reddy joined Congress along with the latter has been playing active role in the constituency organising massive protests for farmers and irrigation. He is claiming that he got an assurance from the party high command that Peddapalli ticket would be given to him. On the other hand, Savitha Reddy is also claiming that she is an aspirant for Peddapalli ticket.