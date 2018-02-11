HYDERABAD: A chart containing MRPs of 30 alcohol brands was launched by Telangana Excise and Prohibition minister T Padma Rao here on Saturday. Data based on the most sold brands in each district in the past 12 months was gathered and customised charts were prepared. However, to get information on brands other than those listed in the Liquor MRP Chart, one can browse through the application by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department—Liquor Price app, which was launched on Saturday.

How to go about the app

Consumers can find the market price of around 880 brands depending on their quantities in the app. Principal secretary of State Excise and Prohibition department Somesh Kumar said that the idea behind launching the MRP chart, the mobile app is to increase transparency. But what can a customer do if there is violation of MRP?

“They can choose to lodge a complaint against the seller using the mobile app, or through WhatsApp (7989111222), or by dialling on a toll free number 1800425-2523,” said Akun Sabharwal, director of the Excise department enforcement wing. However, the mobile application was unavailable on Google Playstore till Saturday.