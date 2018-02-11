HYDERABAD: The Construction and Buildings Materials Manufacturing Park as a whole is expected to create more than 10,000 direct jobs, thus offering a huge potential for new job creation, said officials.

“We have the ability and expertise to start operations within six months, once infrastructure is ready in the park. As the park has scope for large number of ancillary units and SMEs, over all it will have the potential to attract more than `10,000 crore investments. Even in case of job creation, while we will be recruiting about 1600 people, more than 10,000 direct jobs will come up in the park,” said Faizal E Kottikollon, Founder and Chairman, KEF Holdings, explaining about the Construction and Buildings Materials Manufacturing Park.

“Besides being investor and industry friendly, Hyderabad is strategically located in the centre of country, giving us an advantage to supply the materials from here to any part of the county at lesser cost. With Hyderabad all set to grow at robust pace in the coming years, there will be huge demand for construction and building materials, for which the park will be catering,” he added.