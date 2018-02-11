HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has reportedly collected documents pertaining to benami assets of suspended HMDA director (planning) Katta Purushotham Reddy and submitted the same to Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate. The ACB registered cases against Reddy nine days ago for amassing wealth. He and his family members, including his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy who is an alleged benami, have been absconding since then.

Sources told Express that the officer was first accused of amassing properties beyond his income in 2009. However, that case was closed following legal proceedings. “A fresh case was filed recently as after the case, Purushotham Reddy resumed amassing wealth and invested the same in the names of his close relatives who are into real estate business in the city and surrounding areas,” said sources. Sources added that the officials have collected and analysed the financial transactions made by the accused, his call data and other documents. All the documents seized have been submitted to Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further verification.

“The ACB officials have found and seized crores of rupees worth movable and immovable assets belonging to Puruthotham Reddy and his family members. The IT officials will find out whether these seized assets comes under IT returns of accused officer and his family members. Based on reports, the IT department officials will proceed investigating the case under benami Act,’’ sources said. A few days ago, the ACB conducted raids on the residences and offices of Purushotham Reddy and Srinivas Reddy.