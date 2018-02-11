HYDERABAD: AICC president Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the State, will not only interact with various sections of people but also meet the members of Professionals Congress to seek their views on how to strengthen the party further in the State.The TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who had recently set up Professionals Wing in the party on the lines of All India Professionals Congress (AIPC), on Saturday said, “We will avail the services of members of the Professionals’ Congress in creating awareness among people on the failures and unfulfilled promises of the State government.”“I am sure the Congress Party will storm to power in the State after the 2019 polls with the support of all segments of the including professionals and intelligentsia,” he remarked, while addressing a meeting.