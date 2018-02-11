HYDERABAD: On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, the state government will unveil Women Entrepreneurs (WE) Hub, which will support women entrepreneurs. This was revealed by IT minister, KT Rama Rao on Saturday while speaking at the Southern Regional Council Meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The minister earlier announced the setting up a WE Hub, on the lines of the existing T-Hub on the final day of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit held in December 2017. Back then, he allocated an amount of `15 crore for the initiative where women entrepreneurs will receive funding for business between `25 lakh and `1 crore. While 20 per cent of the state’s procurement from MSMEs, one fourth of this will be procured from women entrepreneurs.

The State has seen steady progress in the last two years he said, with 14 per cent rise in the IT exports in the country, which is 5 per cent above national average. Also, it has been the fastest growing economy with state-owned revenues increasing to almost 80 per cent. Taking all this into view, the minister said, they are working to continuously improvise. “We already have T-Hub, which is the country’s largest incubator and we are on the verge of creating the world’s largest by the end of this year. We are also looking to set up India’s largest prototyping lab which will enable the manufacturing sector. We are looking at creating niche policies,” he added.