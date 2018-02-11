SANGAREDDY: With the barbaric incidents of school teachers misbehaving with their girl students in government schools on the rise in the district, education department has taken serious note of such happenings. Higher-ups of the department have decided to conduct counselling session to all male teachers, who teach in girls’ high schools, being run by the government. “Strict warning will also be issued to the teachers that they should not misbehave with the girl students and if they misbehave they have to face serious action, including criminal cases,” a top official of the education department said.

In the past two weeks, three such barbaric incidents have taken place in the district. Such brutal acts have been reported from two schools in Jinnaram mandal and one school in Pulkal mandal in the Sangareddy district itself, in the past fortnight.

Members of Zilla Parishad demanded that strict action be taken against the teacher in Shivanagar of Jinnaram mandal and another two teachers of IDA Bollaram high school, who allegedly misbehaved with their girl students.Against this backdrop, District Education Officer (DEO) I Vijaya Kumari conducted department enquiry. She also reviewed the situation with Women, Child welfare department officials.