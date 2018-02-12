HYDERABAD: Reiterating its resolve to fight for the reconstruction of Babri Masjid at the disputed site, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that every Muslim household should contribute for construction of the Masjid.Reacting to a question on the funding for reconstructing of the Masjid, AIMPLB member and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Funding the masjid is a concern of every Muslim in the country,’’ hinting that every Muslim household should contribute. Asaduddin Owaisi along with other members of the AIMPLB were addressing the media on the concluding day of the 26th plenary of the Board in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Elaborating the declaration on the second agenda for discussion on triple talaq, AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jeelani said, “The triple talaq Bill criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq moved by Central government is anti-women. It will create more difficulties for women. Moreover, it is against sharia and the Constitution.” Asked about introduction of model nikhanama to obligate the groom to vow against instant triple talaq at the time of marriage, the Board said they will assert for it, however, no clarity was provided on how it will be made into a rule.

Asma Zehra, the only woman member from the board who addressed the media reiterated that the Bill if made a law, will be harmful for Muslim women.“The Board admires the Opposition’s stand to stall the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha. We will start a countrywide debate against the Bill and hold meetings on women empowerment across the nation,” said Jeelani, adding that from now on the Board will focus on social reform movements in the religious community. “AIMPLB fully supports the reform movement launched by the Board and also decided that statewide and district-level will be formed under the aegis of the Central body.

The Muslims will not accept any amendments or any proposals for amendments in the sharia. Moreover, we will ensure that every step is taken to protect the sanctity of marriage and to see to it that the rights of Muslim divorcee women are taken care of by the families,” maintained the Board. It was announced that the Board will create awareness among Muslims on how the government in the garb of triple talaq Bill wants to put restrictions on Muslims.