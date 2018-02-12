WARANGAL: With Warangal (urban & rural) collector Amrapali Kata going on a long leave from February 15, following her marriage, the newly carved five districts of erstwhile Warangal district would go into the hands of in-charge collectors. Officials feel that the absence of regular collector would affect the on going projects in these districts.First, Warangal rural collector Prashant Jeevan Patil was hurriedly transferred on December 16 to Kumarmbheem district to control the situation that emerged due to clashes between people belonging to Adivasis and Lambada communities. Then, in a major reshuffling of IAS officers across the state, Bhupalpally collector A Murali, Mahabubabad collector Preeti Meena and Jangaon collector A Sri Devasena were transferred.

While Khammam collector was given full charge of Mahabubabad district, Mancherial and Bhongir collectors were made in-charge collectors of Bhupalpally and Jangaon respectively. Amrapalli was given the full charge of Warangal rural district. Now that she was also going on a long leave, both Warangal urban and rural districts have gone into the hands of joint collectors who have been made in-charge collectors.Though over one month has passed, the state government has not appointed new collector for these districts, bringing to a halt all the development works being implemented. Since in-charge collectors would be more focused on their respective districts, all the districts in erstwhile Warangal are suffering due to lack of proper monitoring.

According to officials, the in-charge collectors were supposed to take decisions on minor issues and hence major decisions with regard to district development cannot be taken, thereby affecting the ongoing works.

Due to the present situation programmes such as Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and double bedroom construction would be affected as the in-charge collector would be just monitoring it and cannot take decisions.

Take the case of Warangal rural district, former collector Prashant Patil had set a target of making the district Open Defecation Free(ODF) by March end, but with his transfer the work has slowed down and there is no chance of achieving the target.Similarly, Jangaon collector Devasena was taking special interest in finishing the works related to Mission Bhagiratha and had almost finished the works related to it. But after she left the work slowed downed. The situation in Mahabubabad and Bhupalpally is also similar and most of the ongoing works have slowed down.

Bhupalpally collector Murali was pushing the double bedroom work very effectively, but due to his transfer the work got affected.Mahabubabad collector Preeti Meena was doing good work related to improving facilities in hospitals and schools. Her initiative of converting anganwadi schools into model schools were showing results. She even improved facilities in all the area and primary health centres(PHCs).Officials feel that if the government further delays the appointment of regular collectors, all the development in these districts would come to a standstill.

Amrapali meets Guv at Raj Bhavan

Meanwhile, Amrapali Kata on Sunday met Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan and extended the latter her marriage invitation