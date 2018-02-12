HYDERABAD:Alleging a secret understanding between BJP and TRS at the Centre and in TS against Congress, the grand old party has said the way IT minister KT Rama Rao called Congress a party of loafers amply proves this.

“There is a larger conspiracy behind KTR’s unsavoury remarks against the Congress. He made comment only to divert people’s attention from the injustice done to TS in Union budget. These comments were not off the cuff but part of a well-hatched conspiracy by the TRS-BJP secret combine against the Congress. On the same day, prime minister Narendra Modi too condemned the very formation of TS state and ridiculed the statehood movement,” TPCC chief spokesman Sravan Dasoju said at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. Challenging the minister to an open debate at Telangana Matryrs’ Memorial at Gun Park on the state’s silence about the injustice meted out by Centre, Sravan said KTR’s “unsavoury remarks” against Congress were aimed at pleasing prime minister and BJP’s central leadership. In an open letter written to KTR, Sravan asked him why TRS did not respond to Modi’s comment that UPA government had hurriedly bifurcated the united state for electoral gains.